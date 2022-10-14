Lumi Credits Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $148,850.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

