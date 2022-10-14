LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,836. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $211.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.05. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $121,518.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $121,518.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $40,379.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,129.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,568 shares of company stock valued at $243,442 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 883,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

