LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LXU. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

LSB Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $284.80 million for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 95.62% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,207,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in LSB Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,716 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 100,590 shares during the period.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

See Also

