Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Short Interest Update

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 765,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Loyalty Ventures Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:LYLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 15,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,336. Loyalty Ventures has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $21.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.05.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.89). Loyalty Ventures had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 64.35%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Loyalty Ventures will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loyalty Ventures

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the second quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures by 349.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 761,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 592,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures by 398.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 346,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loyalty Ventures by 1,166.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 306,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 282,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.