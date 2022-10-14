Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.77. 30,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.61 and a 200 day moving average of $194.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.