Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $68.21 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $68.21 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,332.95 or 0.27517669 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010747 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

