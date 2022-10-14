Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.31.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $405.96 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $418.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.27. The company has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

