LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPSN. B. Riley dropped their price target on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 72,159 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPSN stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 44.25% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. The business had revenue of $132.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.64 million. Analysts expect that LivePerson will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

