Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.20.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.9 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $220.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $200.64 and a 52-week high of $366.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 47.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after buying an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,115,000 after buying an additional 73,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.