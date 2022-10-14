Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.20.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.9 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $220.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $200.64 and a 52-week high of $366.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 47.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after buying an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,115,000 after buying an additional 73,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.