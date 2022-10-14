Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $358.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim to $358.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.20.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $10.73 on Thursday, reaching $209.39. 14,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $200.64 and a fifty-two week high of $366.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 47.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,489.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 12.2% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

