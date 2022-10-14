Litecoin Price Tops $52.25 (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $52.25 or 0.00265005 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.73 billion and approximately $474.63 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022507 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001262 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003756 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016925 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,382,144 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LTC through the process of mining. Litecoin has a current supply of 84,000,000 with 71,380,743.73050588 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin is 52.18234737 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 831 active market(s) with $562,696,188.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoin.org/.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

