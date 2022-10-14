Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of LQDT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. 895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

Insider Activity

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 20.58%.

In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $177,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Liquidity Services news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 19,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $346,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,458,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,246,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,173 shares of company stock worth $2,866,198. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.