Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €320.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €320.00 ($326.53) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank lowered Linde to a reduce rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €320.00 ($326.53) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($357.14) price target on Linde in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at €284.60 ($290.41) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.37. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €244.00 ($248.98) and a fifty-two week high of €315.35 ($321.79). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €287.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €288.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

