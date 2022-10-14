Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.20.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.