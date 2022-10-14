Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Up to $17.18

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $17.78. Lightspeed Commerce shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 29,437 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Upfront Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth about $8,141,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 95.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 162,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 113.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.