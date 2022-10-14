Lifesci Capital Comments on Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, October 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.37) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,108.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CLDX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.34. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $888,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $888,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 753,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 526,308 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 579,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 319,297 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

