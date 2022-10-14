Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 2,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,400. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $81.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, insider Dustin Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at $62,444.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,400 shares of company stock worth $65,267. 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,712,010 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,818,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 1,023,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 412,653 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,308,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 338,435 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

