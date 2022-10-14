Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target Cut to C$0.90

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Liberty Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LGD traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

