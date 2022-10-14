Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.8 %

LBTYK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

Insider Activity

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

