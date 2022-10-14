LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $165.08. 2,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.53. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $576.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 648,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth about $107,058,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 781.5% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 455.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,946,000 after purchasing an additional 336,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth about $51,394,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

