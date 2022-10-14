LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $165.08. 2,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.53. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $576.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
