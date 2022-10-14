LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LPL. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:LPL opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.39. LG Display has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). LG Display had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that LG Display will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth $8,739,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

