Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.99

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and traded as low as $3.32. Leonardo shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 81,427 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.61) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Leonardo Stock Up 4.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.
About Leonardo
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leonardo (FINMY)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.