Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.99

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and traded as low as $3.32. Leonardo shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 81,427 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.61) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Stock Up 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.