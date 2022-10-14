Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 53,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 51,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Legend Power Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$21.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

