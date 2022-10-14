LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €70.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

LEG opened at €53.62 ($54.71) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.21. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

