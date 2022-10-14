LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of LCNB opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $188.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.68. LCNB has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. LCNB had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at $8,392,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in LCNB in the first quarter valued at $1,356,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

