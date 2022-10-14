LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a growth of 14,336.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 785,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LVTX. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on LAVA Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LVTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.89. 42,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,700. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -1.49. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 812.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

