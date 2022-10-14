Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

INVZ traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1,625.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

