Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.01

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.01 and traded as low as $20.50. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCDF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

