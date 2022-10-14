Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $37.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.31.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 420,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,413,457. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

