Lantz Financial LLC Invests $748,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 0.7 %

Novartis stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.49. 82,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

