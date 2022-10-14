Lantz Financial LLC Buys Shares of 26,927 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $371,684,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.7 %

WBA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 279,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,735. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

