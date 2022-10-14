Lantz Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.95. 81,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,912. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $186.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.