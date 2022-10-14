Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Lantheus in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

LNTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $70.94 on Friday. Lantheus has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

