Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Short Interest Down 38.6% in September

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCAHW. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221,227 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAHW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15. Landcadia Holdings IV has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.58.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.