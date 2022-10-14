Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 550 by Analysts at Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRE. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.49) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 586.29 ($7.08).

Shares of LON LRE traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 491.40 ($5.94). 756,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,447. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 497.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 436.67. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 576 ($6.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

