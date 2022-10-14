Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 604.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 611.67 ($7.39).

Several research firms have weighed in on LRE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 490.20 ($5.92) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -22.89. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.14) and a one year high of GBX 576 ($6.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 497.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 436.67.

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

About Lancashire

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.75%.

(Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.