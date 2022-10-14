Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Sharon L. Miller Sells 4,678 Shares

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
NYSE LW traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $1,966,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 137,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
