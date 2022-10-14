Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Sharon L. Miller Sells 4,678 Shares

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $1,966,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 137,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

