Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $480.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $566.05.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $21.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $319.28. 102,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,859. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

