Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.3% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.05.

LRCX stock traded down $22.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.02. The company had a trading volume of 98,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,859. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

