Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $9.62 Per Share

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $9.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.50. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $37.14 per share.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also commented on LRCX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $588.05.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $340.61 on Friday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

