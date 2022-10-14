Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lakeland Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. 416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,308. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.45. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 117,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,670.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP An Hui purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 16,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $192,184.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $116,220. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

