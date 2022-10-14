L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE LHX traded down $7.19 on Friday, reaching $220.34. The stock had a trading volume of 45,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

