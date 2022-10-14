Kroger (NYSE:KR) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.39.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kroger has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

