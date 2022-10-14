Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of KEP opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

