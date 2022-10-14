Konnect One Day Volume Reaches $331,966.00 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Konnect has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $331,966.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

