Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHGGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €17.00 ($17.35) target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PHG. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.99.

PHG traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 232,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 176,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,875 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 43.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

