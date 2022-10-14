Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €31.50 ($32.14) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADRNY. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $26.75 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

