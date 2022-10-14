Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $31.55 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $31.55 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00259972 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00094453 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064138 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,229,830 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

