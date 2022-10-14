KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of KnowBe4 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.85.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

KNBE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 156,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 489.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $166,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $166,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $271,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,601 in the last ninety days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 218,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

