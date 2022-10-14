KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:KNOP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,170. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 146,072 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About KNOT Offshore Partners

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

